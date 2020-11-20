TRACKING: Cooler weekend, rain/snow chance Sunday

This Evening: The northern side of the viewing area will close out the day with some sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds in the south. Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s with a light northwest wind.

Tonight: Skies should be mostly clear with the exception of some cloud cover most likely in the south. Winds will be calm meaning lows will drop quickly into the mid 20s tonight. Where there are clouds south, lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday: We should start with some sunshine in the morning which will be followed by increasing clouds and mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Conditions remain dry. Highs will be cooler – in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be east northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night looks mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be light from the southeast. There will be a slight chance for some light rain/snow showers in the south. No impacts on the roads are expected.

Sunday: The light rain/snow chance will be possible area-wide, mainly in the morning with no impacts to travel expected. There may be some afternoon clearing with highs in the mid 40s. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Next Week: Temperatures remain near normal with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in about the mid 20s to low 30s. Our next system moves in on Monday night, after clouds increase Monday, bringing a chance for some rain transitioning to rain/snow through Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm to the 40s with a breezy south wind, Tuesday will be a soggy day with a likely chance for rain. Rain showers move out Tuesday night.

We will clear out for Wednesday before clouds take over Thanksgiving through the weekend. Thanksgiving will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Next weekend: We will have to keep an eye out for a possible system, but for now it appears as through we will just see the cloud cover with highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.