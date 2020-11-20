TRACKING: Cooler temperatures this weekend

Today: A mostly sunny to mostly cloudy sky is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler, but still above what we would typically expect in November. Highs will be in the upper 40s to middle 50 with a north/northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a light north wind at 5 mph. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. More sunshine is expected in our northern counties. East wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: There is a weak system that is forecast to move through eastern Iowa, bringing the potential for light rain and snow. No snowfall accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Next Week: Dry on Monday, but we are tracking a system that is forecast to move in Tuesday bringing the potential for a rain/snow mix changing over to rain. This is all dependent on the track of the storm.

