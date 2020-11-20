Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wrapped up a trip to Israel with a visit to a museum in Jerusalem that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical advisor to the Trump administration. The museum visit came a day after Pompeo became the first secretary of state to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank. He also announced a new policy allowing settlement products exported to the U.S. to be labeled “made in Israel” and a new initiative to combat the Palestinian-led international boycott movement. The Friends of Zion Museum was founded by Mike Evans, a prominent evangelical supporter of Israel.