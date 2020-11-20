One person taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is investigating a house fire.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Kenmore St. SE for a basement fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found an occupant of the home on the side of the house with soot on his face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews worked on scene to search for hidden fire and ventilate the home to remove products of combustion.

No firefighters were injured.