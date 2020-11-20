Nov. 20: 4,359 new cases, 25 more deaths, hospitalizations drop below 1,500

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,359 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 203,033.

The state's website says that of the 203,033 people who have tested positive, 114,290 have recovered. This is 1,512 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (114,290) and the number of deaths (2,127) from the total number of cases (203,033) shows there are currently 86,616 active positive cases in the state.

The state is reporting 25 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,127.

There were 207 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,447, which is down from 1,516. Of those hospitalizations, 275 are in the ICU (down from 286 yesterday) and 144 are on ventilators (up from 135 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 10,778 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,144,669 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (4,359 positive tests divided by 10,778 tests given) is 40 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is still showing numbers from 10 a.m. Thursday. There is a total of 10,363 cases in the county (9,624 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 739 Serology positive cases). There are a total of 5,345 recoveries. The website still shows a total of 124 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.4 percent, per Thursday's numbers.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is still showing numbers from 10 a.m. Friday. The website shows 12,487 cases and a total of 5,368 recoveries. There are a total of 169 deaths and 105 patients are currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23 percent, per Thursday's numbers.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 132 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 8,753 reported cases. There have been 35 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,740 recoveries. A total of 55,642 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.3 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 142 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 8,410 reported cases. There were 100 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,036. A total of 42,044 people have been tested. There was one additional death, for a total of 89 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.1 percent.

