Maryland officials renew Hogan criticism on 500K virus tests

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are renewing criticism of Gov. Larry Hogan’s procurement of a half million COVID-19 tests from South Korea after The Washington Post reported the first batch was flawed and never used. Two lawmakers who have lead hearings into the procurement say the administration hasn’t been transparent about the tests. Hogan told The Associated Press on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration changed the emergency use authorization at the last minute, so the state had to upgrade to a different set of tests. It was unclear what FDA change Hogan was referring to. The FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.