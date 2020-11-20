Skip to Content

Man freed, case dropped in deadly 1994 stabbing of NYC woman

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been cleared after spending more than a quarter-century behind bars for a deadly robbery. Queens prosecutors now say witnesses against Jaythan Kendrick weren’t reliable. They included a 10-year-old boy who has since recanted his testimony. Kendrick walked out of a Queens courthouse Thursday, free for the first time since his arrest in the November 1994 killing of Josephine Sanchez. The 70-year-old woman was stabbed in the back on the grounds of a public housing complex. Kendrick told the court that “nobody really understands what it is to be in prison when you are innocent.”

