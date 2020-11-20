Johnson County leaders continue planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Leaders in Johnson County say they continue to plan for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson County Public Health is reminding all Iowans that the initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be limited and will be available first to priority populations such as health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

"The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has suggested the initial doses of vaccine go to health care providers and those in long term care facilities" Johnson County Public Health Community Health Manager Sam Jarvis said. "As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to

offer the vaccine to more people."

County leaders have been working with cities, schools and colleges, first responder agencies, healthcare providers, pharmacies, adult care providers, long-term care and assisted/independent living facilities to prepare for distribution of the vaccine when it's available.

Johnson County Public Health is encouraging the public to continue taking protectives measures to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home if you’re sick;

Wash your hands often;

Stay six feet away from others at all times;

Wear a mask;

Recognize that older people and those with chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart issues, and organ transplants have a much higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

Anyone with questions about a potential vaccine can click here to get connected with more resources. The IDPH says to check the page linked above often as it's updated weekly or more frequently as information changes.