Japanese woman killed in Brazil died from blow to the head

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Japanese woman whose body was found next to a waterfall in Brazil’s Goiás state died as a result of a blow to the head, probably from a blunt rock. The 18-year-old Brazilian man who confessed to killing Hitomi Akamatsu claimed in his first interrogation that he had used her blouse to strangle her. A forensic report from Goiás state’s crime lab that came back on Friday indicated cranial trauma was the cause of death. Her underwear was also found in the woods, and has been sent for forensic analysis. It was impossible to confirm from her decomposed body whether she had been raped.