Hy-Vee to donate thousands of Thanksgiving meals to families in need

(KWWL) -- Hy-Vee is donating thousands of Thanksgiving meals to families in need this holiday season.

More than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores are donating up to 100 meal kits each to a local non-profit partner in their community. The non-profits will then distribute the meals to local families in need. Each kit will make a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. The meal kits include a turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls and a pumpkin pie.

"The effects of COVID-19 continue to impact families across all of our communities, especially when it comes to food insecurity," Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said. "As a company, we wanted to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving so more people could enjoy a nice traditional meal with their family. As the holidays continue, we will be supporting our communities and local food banks to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season."

In addition to the donations made through store locations, Hy-Vee will also directly donate more than 2,500 meal packages to six community partners. Those partners are the Iowa Department of Human Services in Des Moines, Urban Dreams in both Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, Urban League of Nebraska in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Page Education Foundation/Hallie Q Brown Community Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Waterloo/Cedar Falls

In Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Hy-Vee stores will donate 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need. The meals will be distributed through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

"We are delighted to be able to provide several families in our community with a Thanksgiving meal," Area Store Director Lucas Glasgow said. "Especially this year, when so many have been impacted by COVID-19, we are proud to assist families as they celebrate the holiday with their loved ones."

Cedar Rapids

In Cedar Rapids, Urban Dreams, along with the City of Cedar Rapids and area Hy-Vee stores, will distribute approximately 475 Thanksgiving meal packs on Wednesday, November 25, at 10 a.m.

"We are delighted to be able to team up with Hy-Vee to help provide several hundred families in our community with a Thanksgiving meal," Urban Dreams Executive Director Izaah Knox said. "Especially this year, when COVID-19 has impacted so many, we are proud to assist families as they celebrate the holiday with their loved ones."

"Thanksgiving will be a very different celebration for all of us this year," Mayor Brad Hart said. "Providing a Thanksgiving meal for so many will help families enjoy the holiday safely in their homes. Thank you to Urban Dreams and Hy-Vee for partnering with the City in this important effort."

Families in need of a Thanksgiving meal can visit the Urban Dreams Cedar Rapids location outside the Ladd Library at 3750 Williams Blvd. SW on Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 a.m. Food baskets are available while supplies last.

Urban Dreams is a Des Moines based inner-city non-profit that provides substance abuse, mental health, job training and placement, inmate reentry services, community engagement, education, and community advocacy for people of color and low-income individuals and families.

Dubuque

In Dubuque, 250 families in the Dubuque Community School District will receive Thanksgiving food bundles courtesy of Dubuque Hy-Vee stores.

On Monday, November 23, Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools Board Members, District Employees and School Board Members will deliver bundles of non-perishable food items to each school in the district. Attached to the bundle will be a voucher that families can take to any Hy-Vee store to redeem for the perishable items. Counselors at each school have been working on contacting families about receiving the donations.

Each food bundle will include 2 cans of green beans, 2 cans of corn, a 5 pound bag of russet potatoes, and a box of stuffing. Vouchers can be redeemed for a 10" bakery fresh apple or pumpkin pie, a 12-count package of fresh white or wheat dinner rolls, and a 10-12 pound turkey.