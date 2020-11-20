Hawkeye Men’s Basketball finalizes schedule adds Cyclone Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The nationally-ranked University of Iowa men’s basketball team has finalized its 2020-21 schedule with the addition of Western Illinois and instate rival Iowa State to its 27-game regular season slate.

Iowa will face the Cyclones, in a match-up presented by Iowa Corn, on Friday, Dec. 11, on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes will host the Leathernecks on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. (CT).

Start times and television information for Iowa’s complete schedule are expected to be announced next week.

Iowa is scheduled to open its season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, hosting North Carolina Central (3 p.m. CT).