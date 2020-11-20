Skip to Content

Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

New
3:58 am coronavirusTop Stories

(NBC) - Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old confirmed the diagnosis to media outlets in South Carolina and says, "I don't have a lot of energy right now."

Holtz is best known for his time with the Notre Dame, when he led the Fighting Irish to a 100-30-2 record between 1986-1996. He's also served as the head coach at Arkansas, Minnesota, and South Carolina.

Holtz is expected to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom before President Trump leaves office in January.

NBC News

Related Articles

Skip to content