Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

(NBC) - Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old confirmed the diagnosis to media outlets in South Carolina and says, "I don't have a lot of energy right now."

Holtz is best known for his time with the Notre Dame, when he led the Fighting Irish to a 100-30-2 record between 1986-1996. He's also served as the head coach at Arkansas, Minnesota, and South Carolina.

Holtz is expected to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom before President Trump leaves office in January.