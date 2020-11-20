UPDATE: Georgia governor certifies presidential electors for Biden

UPDATE: Georgia's Republican governor has certified the state's slate of 16 presidential electors.

Gov. Brian Kemp's spokesman Cody Hall said the governor certified the electors on Friday. Under state law, Kemp had until Saturday at 5 p.m. His certification came after the secretary of state certified election results showing the state's voters chose Democrat Joe Biden for president.

Since the margin separating the candidates is less than 0.5%, President Donald Trump can ask for a recount that would be done by scanners that read and tally the votes. President Trump has until the end of the day Tuesday to request the recount.

Gov. Kemp held a news conference Friday evening discussing the election certification. You can watch that news conference here:

ORIGINAL STORY: ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) -- Georgia's top elections official has certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race in the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results Friday after a hand count of ballots affirmed Biden's lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Raffensperger said during a news conference Friday that he believes the numbers his office has presented are correct.

He says he's a proud Trump supporter but he's also an engineer who lives by the motto that "numbers don't lie." Now, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state's slate of 16 presidential electors. Kemp has called a news conference for 5 p.m. eastern time Friday.