Skip to Content

Feds charge man in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Cheban

New
5:37 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have brought charges in the armed robbery of a reality TV pal of Kim Kardashian. Victor Rivera is accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Jonathan Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as “Foodgod.” The suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday. There was no immediate word on whether he has a lawyer. The holdup occurred in August in New Jersey. Police said two men approached Cheban and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with his Richard Mille timepiece. Cheban has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and other shows.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content