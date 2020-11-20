Families Helping Families needs help for its holiday toy drive

While a big charity toy drive is underway in Eastern Iowa, there's a problem. Not enough toys are being donated.

Families Helping Families of Iowa is an Eastern Iowa volunteer non-profit, based in Cedar Rapids.

It's mission is to support and help children in foster care, as well as Iowa children recently adopted. https://www.familieshelpingfamiliesofiowa.org/

Families Helping Families Executive Director, Melissa Carlson, says the organization usually teams up with some 40-area businesses for the annual 'Giving Tree' to help local children.

However, with the pandemic ongoing, and so many area businesses closed and employees working remotely, the 'Giving Tree' won't be happening this year,

But, Families Helping Families has launched its 2020 holiday toy drive to provide toys for 654 children. Again, that's a lower number than usual. They try to help one thousand kids. This year it will be 654.

The problem is that even lowering the number of kids to 654 is proving to be a challenge. Not enough toys are being donated to the Families Helping Families toy drive.

They need your help. There are a couple of ways you and help, and you can help without ever leaving home.

Executive Director, Melissa Carlson, says they have established two online donation sites, similar to wedding registries.

One is through Amazon and, and other through Target. Links to the Target and Amazon FHF shopping lists can be found at: http://www.fhfia.org Once there, just select 2020 Holiday Toy Drive on the donation form.

Have your toy shipped to the Families Helping Families of Iowa main office. It's located at 3516 Center Point Road, NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.

Cash donations and gift cards are also accepted. FHF would like all holiday donations to be in by Tuesday, December 1.

The toys will be handed out at the FHF Drive-Up Winter Wonderland Celebration on Saturday, December, 5. Registration for that event has already closed.

For additional information, give Families Helping Families a call: 319-294-9706.

You can also contact their office via email at this address: office@hfhia.org

Melissa Carlson will be a guest on The Steele Report https://kwwl.com/the-steele-report/ Sunday, November 22, to talk more about the need to help he 654 Iowa children in the 2020 FHF Holiday Toy Drive.