EXPLAINER: What’s with all the election audits?

As they seek to overturn — or at least cast doubts on — the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have zeroed in on a routine and common process: post-election audits. Until now, the Trump campaign’s flurry of legal challenges hasn’t unearthed any evidence of widespread voter fraud, and election experts as well as state and federal officials have said there was none. Still, Trump and Republicans are calling for audits in states where the president lost. At this point, however, it’s unlikely that any audit in any state could uncover problems large enough to sway election results.