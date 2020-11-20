ENCORE: Support non-profits by buying “The Christmas Project” – an album by local artists

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – In 2019, local musicians came together to record a Christmas album, with profits going to two local non-profit organizations, Youth Art Team and House of Hope. And the album is available once again this holiday season.

IFC Studios, Sidecar Coffee, Midwest Studied Group and ACES came up with the idea in early 2019, hoping to bring joy during the holidays and help the many people who benefit from the non-profits. It's appropriate that the album is available again in 2020, as organizers think everyone could use some extra holiday cheer this year

“The Christmas Project” features acoustic versions of Christmas favorites and was produced by Cedar Valley-based Twin Rock Recording Company. All musicians involved and Twin Rock donated their time for the project, meaning the profits go directly to the two organizations.

House of Hope “provides two-year transitional housing and support services for single mothers and their children in homelessness. Women receive individualized case management to identify and overcome barriers to independence, such as, aging out of foster care, domestic violence victimization, lack of education, limited work experience, poverty, etc.”

Youth Art Team “brings together students from a variety of backgrounds and life situations to complete exceptional works of art through a process that values student voices in decision-making. The mission is to encourage youth to develop their creative potential, empowering both personal and social change through art.”

“We have a growing list of projects that people in the community would like us to do, and we have a long list of artists who would love to do them,” said Heidi Fuchtman, executive director of the Youth Art Team. “The funding from the Christmas Project will make that possible.”

Here is the full album song and artist list:

Digital copies and samples can be found at www.thechristmasmix.com, while hard copies can be found at Cedar Valley Sidecar Coffee locations.