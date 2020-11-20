Dubuque Jaycees decorate Washington Park for Christmas

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ---- Friday afternoon, nearly a week before Thanksgiving: still too early to put up Christmas decorations for some, but not for all.

Decorating Dubuque's Washington Park is a tradition for the local chapter of the Jaycees.

It's one they're especially proud to carry on in 2020, according to member Ariel Brown.

"Prior to Thanksgiving----100 percent---I already have Christmas decorations up in my entire apartment," Brown said. "I like to give back and help out when possible. Especially if I have the free time, I might as well make use of it!"

The one-acre plot of land has been set aside for public use since the founding of Dubuque, Iowa's 'oldest town.'

Some fifty years ago, the young adults of Jaycees saw a park in need of a face-lift.



"[In the 1970s] Dubuque Jaycees stepped up and fundraised a lot of money to restore the park and put in a new gazebo," Forrester said.

The group began caring for Washington Park in other ways, too.

Today in 2020 (a year unlike all the rest, in many respects) the club still bands together, in friendship and fellowship, to once again light up the night.



Ariel Brown hopes the lights display will "really remind people, especially with us not being able to get together as much as we'd like to, to just remember the Christmas spirit, and to give back when you can."