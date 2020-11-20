Crews extinguish fire at Circle of Ash haunted house

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Circle of Ash Halloween attraction (Linn County Fairgrounds) today at 11:44 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found that a trailer caught fire containing a generator and other property belonging to Circle of Ash.

The fire did spread to some trailers containing props and a wooded area near the attraction before being controlled.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.