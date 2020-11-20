Cedar Valley SportsPlex adjusting to new proclamation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Cedar Valley SportsPlex announcing changes, following Governor Reynolds updated proclamation earlier this week with strategies to help mitigate the spread of COVID19.

The Cedar Valley SportsPlex will implement the following changes until that time:

Schedule Adjustments & Restrictions

- Until further notice, we will close on Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 pm. Monday-Friday hours will stay the same. Upcoming holiday hours are below.

Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Day after Thanksgiving (11/27): 7 am – 5 pm

- Group fitness classes will resume on Monday, November 23. We will have our regular class schedule the 23rd-25th. There will be no classes the 26th-29th. We will start our new winter schedule on Monday, November 30. Classes will be designed in a manner in which participants can perform their workout within their own 6-ft space.

- Waterloo Community Schools virtual learning: School aged children are not allowed to check into the facility during these times:

Elementary Students 8:30-12:00

Middle School Students 7:45-1:00

High School students 7:10-11:10

- For the time being, we are implementing a new age restriction for the upper level fitness areas. Effective immediately, users must be 16 years old to be upstairs. The only exception is for children that are walking, within arms-length of their parent(s) on the track.

- We will attempt to limit the basketball courts to 4-5 people per available hoop. The field turf will be divided into 6 individual fields and we will attempt to limit usage to 8 people per field. If we become too crowded, we reserve the right to limit admittance or close parts of the building.

- Party rentals are suspended for the time being.

- Learn to swim programs and Leisure Services Sports programs are suspended from meeting at this point. Programming scheduled to begin after December 10, has not been effected at this time.

- The indoor playground is closed through December 10.

- Face coverings must be worn when entering and exiting the facility as well as in common areas. Face coverings are not required when participating in physical activity.

The proclamation is in effect until December 10th at midnight.