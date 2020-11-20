Cedar Rapids superintendent named a finalist for Women in School Leadership Awards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Superintendent Noreen Bush of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has been named a finalist for The School Superintendents Association's (AASA) 2021 Women in School Leadership Awards.

The final award recipients in each category will be announced virtually during the AASA National Conference on Education (Feb. 18-19, 2021).

We are pleased to announce that Superintendent Noreen Bush is a finalist for The School Superintendents Association's 2021 Women in School Leadership Awards! Read more: https://t.co/WJx5LerpTs #WeAreCRCSD pic.twitter.com/cnbhhO9XDh — CR Schools (@CRSCHOOLS) November 20, 2020

For more details, please go to the Cedar Rapids Community School District website.