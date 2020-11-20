Arrest made in Wednesday morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting in Waterloo that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jumonie Dontez Wilson, 20, was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Dawson St. and Broadway St. around 6:40 Thursday night. Police say Wilson, one of the passengers in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting.

Investigators say Wilson ran from officers, but was taken into custody after a short chase. According to a press release from police, Wilson tried disposing of a gun during the chase. Wilson is charged with felon in possession of a weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in relation to the shooting. He is also charged with felon in possession of a weapon, carrying weapons, interference with official acts while in possession of a gun, and marijuana possession.

Officers were called to an apartment at 422 Dane St. just before 10:00 Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting victim. First responders found Zachary Brickman, 19, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Allen Hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the case is still under investigation.