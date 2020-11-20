Advocates want light show moved from former mental facility

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A battle is underway in a Boston suburb over whether it is appropriate to hold a joyous holiday celebration at the site of a now-closed institution where developmentally disabled children were once abused. The Waltham Lions Club drive-thru Greater Boston Holiday Light Show is planned for the site of the Walter E. Fernald Developmental Center. A coalition of disability rights advocates calls use of the site disgraceful given its history and has asked Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy to pull the club’s permit and find an alternate site. The Lions Club says it is aware of the site’s history and just wants to bring some joy to the city.