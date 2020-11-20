21-year-old dies in fiery crash near Lake Macbride

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single-car crash.

They said they responded to the crash near the entrance of Lake Macbride State Park on Sunday, November 15.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver and sole occupant was later identified as Conner Moll, 21, of Clive, Iowa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Solon Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Department assisted.

