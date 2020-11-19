Yearly Precipitation Numbers

We are getting closer to the end of the year and thought I would take a look back and see how we are doing when it comes to precipitation (rain/melted snow) since January 1. The map below shows a very wet southeast US and a very dry New England and California. In eastern Iowa, circled area, we are pretty close to normal. There are a few locations above normal and a few below normal. I will get to those numbers down below.

I broke down the months for Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to show which months were above and below normal. The green shaded numbers are the months with above normal precipitation.

Here are the yearly departures from normal numbers through the 18th.

Waterloo: +1.71

Dubuque: +2.72

Cedar Rapids: -3.67

Iowa City: -2.99