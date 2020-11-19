Woman wins 1st stage of virus lawsuit against UK government

LONDON (AP) — A woman whose elderly father died in an England care home has won the first stage of a lawsuit against the British government over alleged failures to protect nursing home residents during the coronavirus pandemic. The government had asked the High Court to dismiss the case. But a judge on Thursday granted Cathy Gardner permission for a full hearing of her legal claim, saying he considered it “in the interests of justice.” Gardner argues that her father was one of an estimated 20,000 care home residents in Britain who lost their lives to the coronavirus during the spring and that many of the deaths could have been prevented if the government had acted differently.