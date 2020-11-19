Waterloo Fire & Rescue is warning folks to be careful when using turkey fryers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - With Thanksgiving a week away, people are starting to prepare for their turkey dinners.

Besides using an oven, turkey fryers have been a popular choice. However, Waterloo Fire and Rescue is warning everyone to be cautious.

During this time of year, the department said they get multiple calls of turkey frying gone wrong. Therefore, they're offering tips to try and prevent more accidents from happening.

According to Battalion Chief, Bill Beck, the most common mistake to make is not thawing out your turkey completely before putting it in the fryer. If there is any trace of ice, the mixture of water and grease can cause a grease fire, as well as a hug explosion.

OTHER COMMON MISTAKES ARE:

Have too much oil

Walking away from the fryer

Overheating your oil

With the possible dangers in place, Beck said it's important to pay attention.

"We still need to have someone there always watching, don't put it in and then walk away to do something else, Thanksgiving is a busy time," Beck said, "nothing is more important than watching that turkey."

On top of catching fire, Beck told "KWWL" the oil must be at a precise temperature to avoid burning your turkey.

"You've got to make sure you have a good thermometer. That oil has to be at 350 to 375 degrees. Hotter than that is going to cause it to burn on the outside and not fully cook on the inside." Battalion Chief Bill Beck

In case the fryer accidentally tips over, Beck advises to keep your children and pets away from the area, as the oil can cause some serious burns

He also emphasizes to always fry your turkey outside, because any kind of blaze can cause some serious damage to your home.

IF AN ACCIDENT OCCURS, FOLLOW THESE STEPS: