US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. decline in cigarette smoking could be stalling while the adult vaping rate appears to be rising. That’s according to a government report released Thursday. About 14% of U.S adults were cigarette smokers last year. It’s the third year in a row the annual survey found that rate. But health officials said a change in the methodology make it hard to compare. Health officials have long called tobacco use the nation’s leading cause of preventable disease and death. Meanwhile, about 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year. That’s about 11 million people.