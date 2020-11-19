UNI’s Green on Naismith Player of the year watch list

ATLANTA, Georgia – UNI junior guard AJ Green has been named to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club Thursday morning. The 2021 watch list consist of the top 50 players in college basketball.

Green averaged 19.7 points per game a season ago, taking home the Larry Bird Player of the Year award in the Missouri Valley Conference. The standout guard shot 41.6% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the three point arc while setting a new school record with a .896 free throw percentage (111-121). Green was a First Team All-MVC selection and the MVC Scholar Athlete of the Year.