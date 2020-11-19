Union: Waterloo Tyson Plant lawsuit is “heartbreaking”

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The United Food and Commercial Workers Union is weighing in on the recently amended wrongful death lawsuit, for the Waterloo Tyson Pork Processing Plant.

Earlier this year, the family of the late Isidro Fernandez sued the company, alleging Fernandez was exposed to the virus at the plant where he worked.

Fernandez was one of five Waterloo plant employees who died from complications of the virus.

The lawsuit alleges Tyson Foods, Inc. is guilty of a "willful and wanton disregard for workplace safety."

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Vice President Mark Lauritsen says the allegations are heartbreaking.

"If these allegations are true, for a former meat-packing worker like myself, this is heartbreaking," Lauritsen said.

In terms of the Waterloo Tyson Pork Processing Plant, Lauritsen criticizes the way Gov. Kim Reynolds handled the Waterloo plant.

Gov. Reynolds not commenting on the allegations, but says the state was focused on keeping workers safe from COVID-19.

"I can't comment on that. We said this is what we can do to help. This is critical to our supply chain and we know we have to do everything in our power to protect our workforce," Gov. Reynolds said.

For Lauritsen, enacting emergency standards like physical distancing and monitoring adequate PPE is the only answer to stop the spread within meat-packing facilites.

"If Governor Reynolds doesn't want to do it, Osha you need to do your job and issue these emergency standards to protect workers so that situations that happen in Waterloo, Columbus Junction and Sioux City and all throughout the state of Iowa don't happen again," Lauritsen said.

The suit calls for a jury trial. Tyson stated it had taken measures as early as January to curb COVID-19.

Tyson Foods, Inc. President & CEO Dean Banks was at the facility throughout the day to speak with employees about the actions the company is taking.

Plant Manager Tom Hart, Safety Lead Bret Tapken, as well as Cody Brustkern and John Casey, who hold "upper-level management positions" at the Tyson Waterloo Plant have all been suspended without pay.

The lawsuit alleges Hart organized a cash buy-in, winner-take-all, betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many plant employees would test positive for COVID-19.