TRACKING Warm Thursday, cooler weekend

Today: We will see a bit of filtered sunshine today thanks to some high level clouds. It will be very warm with highs in the low 60s north to upper 60s south. Winds will be breezy but not as strong as yesterday as they come in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

There will be an elevated fire danger today thanks to the strong winds and dry weather so it will be best to avoid outdoor burning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies remain with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will lighten as they shift from the southwest to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Friday is also looking partly cloudy to partly sunny as temperatures cool down into the upper 40s north to mid 50s south – still above average for this time of the year. Winds will be north northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Weekend: Rain chances for the weekend appear to be moving south. We remain dry on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies but as the backside of the system moves through, there may be a light wintry mix chance on Saturday night into Sunday with no major impacts expected. Temperatures cool to the low and mid 40s for highs and low 30s for lows.

Next Week: Temperatures remain near normal with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in about the mid 20s to low 30s. There will be a chance for rain and snow Monday night through Tuesday night with otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Thanksgiving looks partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.