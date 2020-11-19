TRACKING: Warm and windy Thursday

Today: It will be the warmest day out of the next 10. High temperatures climb into the lower to upper 60s, with some towns potentially reaching 70° this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy and it will once again be windy. Southwest winds 15-25 mph could gust up to 35 mph at times. The wind will start to die down a bit later this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and a little cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s with a north/northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: The storm system are tracking continues to move farther south. Eastern Iowa will likely be dry, but cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunday: A weak cold front tracks through, bringing a slight chance of a rain and snow mix.

Next week: We are tracking a storm Monday night through Wednesday across the Midwest that brings the potential for rain and snow. Stay with KWWL for updates as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.