TRACKING: Cooler Temperatures

Tonight: A cold front moves through Iowa this evening, dry. The wind diminishes this evening and remains light overnight. As it moves through this evening it also switches to the northwest. Temperatures are a little cooler, but still above normal as we drop into the upper 30s.

Friday: Temperatures are a little cooler, but still above normal as they climb into the low 50s. The wind remains light from the north.

Friday Night: Clouds increase with a light north wind. Lows drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday: More clouds than sunshine is expected with highs in the mid-40s. The wind is light.

Sunday: Again, more clouds than sunshine, there is a very small chance of a brief light rain/snow shower in the morning. Highs are in the mid-40s as the wind increases from the northwest at 10-15 mph.