Sentence reduced for convicted bomber at Black university

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted two decades ago of setting off pipe bombs at a historically Black college in Florida has had his sentence reduced to 54 years, down from life plus 39 years. Court records show 62-year-old Lawrence Lombardi has already served about 21 years. The new sentence Thursday in Tallahassee federal court could keep him locked up until age 95. Lombardi was convicted in 2000 of detonating two pipe bombs at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 1999. No one was injured. A court vacated two of the six counts Lombardi was convicted of earlier this year. He was resentenced on the remaining four counts.