Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Day meal will happen with some changes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – The tradition of a community Thanksgiving meal will continue at the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, although there will be some changes.

This year, the meal will be served drive-thru style at their main building in Waterloo on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those wishing to get a meal must enter on Logan Avenue and pull around the west side of the building to get a dinner. People should remain in their car and must wear a mask.

The meal is made possible through donations from individuals and partner churches. It will be prepared by Salvation Army volunteers and staff.

“The Thanksgiving Meal is a beloved tradition of The Salvation Army in Waterloo. We are glad we can keep this service going in the midst of the pandemic. It has been a tough year for many in the Cedar Valley, so we welcome this opportunity to remember all the things for which we are thankful,” said Major Shannon Thies, Waterloo Corps Officer.

The Red Kettle Campaign has also started and runs through Christmas Eve. They have set a goal this year of $601,000 to help the organization through the holiday season and the entirety of 2021.