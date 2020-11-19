Rights group, Afghan envoy want more probes into war crimes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A leading international human rights group and an Afghan envoy are urging nations whose militaries have served as part of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan, including America and Britain, to follow Australia’s example and probe their own soldiers’ conduct in the 19-year war. The call came after Australia’s public release earlier in the day of a shocking report alleging unlawful killings by elite Australian troops in Afghanistan. Some of the crimes laid out in the 465-page report could rise to the level of war crimes. The report detailed a disturbing practice called “blooding” where new soldiers to the battlefield were encouraged to kill an Afghan to get his first “kill.”