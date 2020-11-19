Report: Millions of full-time US workers get government aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan congressional watchdog says millions of workers rely on federal health care and food assistance programs because even though they are working full time, they still need government support because of low wages. A report from the Government Accountability Office showed that approximately 70% of adult workers participating in Medicaid, which provides health care to low-income Americans, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, are working full time but still qualify for government support. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who requested the report said the GAO findings showed that there was an urgent need to raise the federal minimum wage.