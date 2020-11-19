Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become the first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The State Department meanwhile announced that products from the settlements can be labeled "Made in Israel" in a major policy shift.

The developments reflect the Trump administration's acceptance of Israeli settlements, which the Palestinians and most of the international community view as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

Pompeo said the U.S. would brand the international Palestinian-led boycott movement as "anti-Semitic" and bar any groups that participate in it from receiving government funding.