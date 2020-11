Image provided by the Linn County Sheriff

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 15-year-old Lorelei Perry is missing.

She was last seen on Oct. 28, 2020 at 11 p.m. at her home in Walford, Iowa.

Perry is 5'3" and weighs at 107.

It is noted that Perry is on medication for an undisclosed mental condition.