Nov. 19: 38 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,195 new cases, hospitalizations down slightly, ICU/ventilator usage up slightly

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,195 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 198,674.

The state's website says that of the 198,674 people who have tested positive, 112,778 have recovered. This is 1,490 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (112,778) and the number of deaths (2,102) from the total number of cases (198,674) shows there are currently 83,794 active positive cases in the state.

The state is reporting 38 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,102.

There were 233 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,516, which is down from 1,527. Of those hospitalizations, 286 are in the ICU and 135 are on ventilators. Those numbers are up slightly from 283 and 134 respectively in the previous 24 hours.

In Iowa, there were 10,426 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,133,891 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (4,195 positive tests divided by 10,426 tests given) is 40 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

According to the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard, there is a total of 10,363 cases in the county (9,624 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 739 Serology positive cases). There are a total of 5,345 recoveries. The website shows 6 additional deaths since we reported Wednesday's numbers, for a total of 124 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 12,487 cases, which is 248 more than what was reported on Tuesday. There are a total of 5,368 recoveries, which was 101 more than what was reported on Wednesday. There are a total of 169 deaths, which is 2 more than the last update. There are 105 current hospitalizations in the county, which is 6 more than on Wednesday. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 135 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 8,621 reported cases. There have been 49 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,705 recoveries. A total of 55,107 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 175 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 8,268 reported cases. There were 83 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,936. A total of 41,741 people have been tested. There were two additional deaths, for a total of 88 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.1 percent.