NEW THIS MORNING: Two people injured after car rolls over in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash.

Deputies responded to Linn Benton and Morgan Valley Road at around 1:37 a.m. on Thursday.

They determined Jeffery Karr of Cedar Rapids lost control of his car and rolled over in the ditch. He and his passenger Christine Karr were trapped inside.

Authorities said both people were taken to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.