Midwest High School Hockey League on pause due to COVID 19

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ recent COVID-19 proclamation issued Monday, November 16, on sporting activities, caused some confusion about how it affects the Midwest High School Hockey League. After League officials contacted the Governor’s office, it was confirmed that the proclamation considers the League to be recreational and is therefore prohibited from gathering. The proclamation, starting on Tuesday, November 17, will end at midnight Thursday, December 10.

Therefore, the Midwest High School Hockey League is pausing all games until Friday, December 11. Practice is also paused for all Iowa teams during this period. Kansas City can continue to practice. Lincoln and Omaha can begin practice after their quarantine and shutdown periods are lifted. Hopefully the League can resume play December 11 and follow the current schedule, concluding with the year-end Varsity and Jr. Varsity tournaments in Ames March 4-7.