Mazda No. 1 in Consumer Reports 2020 auto reliability survey

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda beat traditional winners Lexus and Toyota to win top honors as the most dependable auto brand in Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey. Ford and its Lincoln luxury brand fell in the survey with Lincoln finishing last among 26 brands after introducing new SUVs. Electric car maker Tesla was second from the bottom with reliability troubles on three of its four models. Mazda took top honors for the first time in the survey. Toyota, Lexus, Buick and Honda rounded out the top five brands. Tesla, Volkswagen, Mini and Ford finished out the bottom five. Consumer Reports surveyed organization members who own more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 to 2020.