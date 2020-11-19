Man injured in Wednesday morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man is in the hospital after he was shot on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Dane Street at around 9:57 a.m.

They discovered a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Allen Hospital before police said he was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The incident is under investigation. Police are waiting to speak with the victim. They have not made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online for the latest updates.