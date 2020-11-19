ICYMI: Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, holds news conference on voter fraud allegations

(KWWL) - President Trump's personal attorney and former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, held a news conference Thursday regarding the Trump campaign's alleged findings of voter fraud in the November 3 election.

"What emerged very quickly is, is there's not a singular voter fraud in one state. This pattern repeats itself in a number of states. Almost exactly the same pattern," said Giuliani.

Giuliani said this indicates a "plan from a centralized" place, specifically focusing on big cities that are controlled by Democrats. He cited Philadelphia and Detroit, saying they can get away with anything they want.

"The only surprise I would have found in this is if Philadelphia hadn't cheated in this election," he said. "Because for the last 60 years, they've cheated in just about every single election."

More statements and allegations made at the news conference, held at the RNC headquarters in Washington D.C.:

Giuliani said President Trump was "way ahead" in Pennsylvania on Election Night by seven or 800,000, saying the team has statisticians who are willing to testify that that’s almost "statistically impossible to have happened in the period of time that it happened."

Regarding mail-in ballots, Giuliani said they are "particularly prone to fraud." He said former President Jimmy Carter and Secretary James Baker warned them years ago about this.

On inspectors: "Even Tanzania and places that you wouldn't think of had rules about inspectors," Giuliani stated.

Giuliani claimed that more than 682,000 ballots in Pennsylvania "weren't inspected, rendering them "null and void."

If you’ve made a mistake in that ballot and you lived in Philadelphia or in Pittsburgh, you were allowed to fix the mistake. But, if you lived in what would be considered more Republican or Trump parts of the state, you were given no such right," stated Giuliani.

Giuliani claimed that, in Wisconsin, approximately 100,000 absentee ballots should have been deemed invalid because there were no applications for them.

Senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, took to the podium and called today's press briefing an "opening statement," saying more evidence of voter fraud would be coming out in court.

"What I’m describing to you is a massive fraud," Giuliani said in regard to why the Republicans did not certify in Wayne County, Michigan, saying "the over-vote was so high."

Ellis said Wayne County, Michigan, was not going to certify its results "because 71% of counties have inconsistent data."

Giuliani claims the campaign has 100 affidavits alleging voting irregularities in the state of Michigan.

Attorney Sidney Powell alleged Venezuela and George Soros interfered in the election. Venezuela by way of Dominion machines.

Regarding legal team members dropping out of lawsuits, Giuliani said, "We have difficulty getting lawyers because our lawyers get threatened with being killed because of the ridiculous way in which you cover this."

Giuliani says the campaign will be filing further lawsuits in states like Arizona and Georgia.

Reaction following the briefing:

"An open and shut case of voter fraud. Massive numbers!" - Tweet from President Trump

“That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you're lucky." - Chris Krebs, head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was fired by President Trump this week.

“Yet another Rudy Giuliani spectacle exposes, as his appearances always do, the absurdity of Donald Trump’s thoroughly discredited claims of voter fraud." - statement from the Biden campaign.