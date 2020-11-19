Governor announces public awareness campaign as surge in COVID-19 cases continues

(KWWL) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a COVID-19 public awareness campaign Thursday. The number of cases has continued to keep Iowa in the 'red zone' and the state is now in the national spotlight for the severity of the situation. Thursday, Reynolds says she wants Iowans to "step up" to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign will cost approximately $440,000 and the governor says it'll be funded through Iowa’s CARES Act allocation.

“If everyone does their part, we’ll get life back to normal and keep our businesses open, our kids in school, our hospitals stable and our essential workforce healthy," said the governor.

Iowans can expect the see the campaign ads via newspapers, online publications, television and radio.

Reynolds is getting help from some well-known Iowans in getting the message out via the media. Among them are Dan Gable, Carson King and Tom Vilsack.

See the governor's announcement in full by clicking on this video:

https://www.facebook.com/KWWL7/videos/193217989056797