Dubuque Community Schools transitioning to remote learning

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) - As a preventative action step, Dubuque Community Schools will temporarily move to remote learning following Thanksgiving.

Online learning will begin Monday, Nov. 30 and continue through Friday, Dec. 4.

The district has applied for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education.

The district has been following a hybrid learning model.

School leaders intend to return to that model on Monday, Dec. 7.

The district isn't taking this measure due to a spread of COVID-19 in school buildings, but, as a way to be prepared for a possible spike in cases following Thanksgiving.

School leaders say remote learning will provide a 12-day break from in-person instruction and 10-days post-Thanksgiving.

