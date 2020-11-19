Class A State Football Championship, Regina blitzes Grundy Center 52-28

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--The atmosphere is something we've gotten a bit used to much like the boys basketball finals only a few hundred got the chance to see these two duke it out in the class A final

Grundy vs. Regina/Class A State Championship

Iowa City Regina chasing their first title since their run of 6 straight got snapped five years ago it had been more than 3 decades for the Grundy Center Spartans

and they saw themselves fall behind early Theo Kolie squeezes in from the two for a quick 7, nothing Regina lead

a lead that didn't last long after Logan Knaack found Cole Lehr as Lehr spun over a defender over the goal line to tie it up at 7 after one

and it was all Regal in the second following an on-side kick recovery Kolie makes it 17, 7 with his second of the game

and that's where the defense kept it going same guy Kolie knocks it loose from Knaack Jack Tierney recovers Regals back in business

It led to Kolies third touchdown he ended up with four before the break as Regina led 31-7 going to halfime

and the third wasn't much better for Grundy Center Ashton Cook finds Carson Jensen for the 12 yard score

and the Regals find themselves back on top with a dominant win 52, 28 as Kolie grabs a class A championship record with 5 touchdowns.

Theo Kolie/Iowa City Regina Senior

It was amazing. We've been playing since seventh grade. We've practiced hard, a lot of hard work, early lifting, and to just finish a season off with a state title, it's amazing.

Marv Cook/Iowa City Regina Head Coach

It's fun to watch these guys play. These guys can flat out play. I think we've got three of the best, four of the best players in the state, and when they play they can play.

Travis Zajac/Grundy Center Head Coach

It was just kind of a buzzsaw for us there in the first half, but again credit to our kids for showing their resiliency and what kind of character they have as they continued to fight to the end.