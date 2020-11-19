China says ‘Five Eyes’ should face reality on Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China says the U.S. and several of its allies should face the reality that Hong Kong has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding Thursday to a critical statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The allies make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. Zhao warned that if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, “they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded.” The foreign ministers of the five countries said the recent disqualification of four Hong Kong lawmakers appears to be part of a campaign to silence criticism.