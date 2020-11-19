Cedar Rapids Police investigating armed robbery at Hy-Vee

(KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Hy-Vee.

Officers were called to the Hy-Vee at 3235 Oakland Road Northeast Thursday night around 7:30 p.m.

An employee says a clerk working in the wine and spirits section of the store was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspect is a black male. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and facemask and was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made, and no one was injured in the robbery.